COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike Dewine officially introduced a bill aimed at lowering gun violence across the state.

It's a move many have been pushing for quite some time.

Two months after nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine was urged to "Do Something."

And while he did back off on universal background checks and red flag laws, on Monday he introduced some law changes that he says should lower gun violence.

"Our Strong Ohio bill will decrease gun violence overall by giving local authorities better tools to hold accountable that small number of people who are responsible for most gun related crime," DeWine said.

The Strong Ohio bill poses two major legal changes to Ohio's gun laws, but it does not place any new restrictions on law abiding citizens to be able to purchase a gun.

The first is the creation of the Enhanced Safety Protection Order, which expands on Ohio's existing Pink Slip Law.

This allows family members to report on not only suspected mental illnesses, but also drug and alcohol addiction for mental health hospitalization.

This broadens the criteria for mental health professionals to deem a patient unfit to own a firearm.

"If that's the case, the person can then sell their weapons, can voluntarily turn them over to a family member, or the police can come and take possession of them," said Lt. Governor John Husted.

The governor's administration decided against pushing for universal background checks for gun purchases.

Instead, the bill would create the Seller Protection Certificate program, a voluntary background check for private gun sales.

"The seller doesn't have to require those things, but they have an incentive to. Because if you sell a gun to somebody who is not legally allowed to own one, it carries up to three years in prison," Husted said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was also in attendance, and flat out said she felt the bill as written does not go far enough.

But she did say it is an important start.

"Change can be slow, but I know that is with all things in Ohio, we are more likely to get there if leaders from both sides of the aisle are working together," Whaley said.

The bill is sponsored by State Sen. Matt Dolan out of the Cleveland area, and is expected to be introduced in the next few days.

