DAYTON, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced many proposals in a speech Monday in Dayton to address violence following a mass shooting that killed nine people, but the one that stood out the most was background checks for all gun purchases in Ohio.

"I am asking the general assembly to pass a law that requires large background checks in the state of Ohio with the exception for gifts between family members and certain other limited uses," DeWine said Tuesday

The governor called the state legislature to pass a law that would require background checks to go hand in hand with all firearms sales in Ohio. Right now, private sellers do not have to conduct background checks.

Additionally, the governor highlighted stricter punishments for straw purchases; when someone buys a gun for someone else.

DeWine spoke for about an hour and addressed a number of other issues, including the importance of mental health treatment options and social media monitoring.

The governor proposed $675 million dollars to be addressed to treat mental health issues in Ohio school districts. Additionally, DeWine stressed the need for additional resources and funding in order to monitor social media and the internet for potential threats and target.

"Time after time the assailant when you back on social media, you see the signs were there," he said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also spoke Tuesday and said she is pleased with the governor taking action.



"I'm pleased that we are talking about the conversation in a direction that I think is more appropriate around common sense gun reform," Whaley said.

Towards the end of his remarks, DeWine called on everyone to look out for each other and speak up if something is not right.