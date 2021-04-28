Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan focuses on the challenges faced by Ohio workers during visit to Toledo

"Making sure that those workers, as the companies grow, those workers are cut in on the deal. That's what I've done my whole career and that's what I'm going to do in the United States Senate," said Ryan, a former presidential candidate and current Senate hopeful.



During his stop in Toledo on Wednesday for his "Workers First Tour," Ryan said he tried connecting with workers at UAW Local 12. He wanted to understand what challenges they are facing and what they need to fix it.