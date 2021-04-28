Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan focuses on the challenges faced by Ohio workers during visit to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep Tim Ryan, D-Warren, said the one thing you should know about him is that he's spent his career fighting for workers.
"Making sure that those workers, as the companies grow, those workers are cut in on the deal. That's what I've done my whole career and that's what I'm going to do in the United States Senate," said Ryan, a former presidential candidate and current Senate hopeful.
During his stop in Toledo on Wednesday for his "Workers First Tour," Ryan said he tried connecting with workers at UAW Local 12. He wanted to understand what challenges they are facing and what they need to fix it.
Kim Ward, a representative in St. Vincent's Technical Unit says she needs Ryan -- and Washington -- to see how hard they work.
"We just come to work every day. We fight and fight and fight. We support, even though sometimes our companies don't support us. We work and we're proud," said Ward.
If Ryan wins, he would succeed Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is not running for re-election.
