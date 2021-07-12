13 non-citizens in Ohio illegally voted in the 2020 election

Secretary of State Frank LaRose encouraged county prosecutors to consider charges if they are handed a case. Nearly 6M Ohioans voted last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio has identified 13 cases of non-citizens casting a ballot in the 2020 election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose gave a news conference Monday and also said 104 non-citizens were found to be illegally registered to vote. Those people did not cast ballots.

"Voter fraud is rare in Ohio," LaRose said. "One of the reasons it's rare is because we have good laws on the books."

About 5.8 million people voted in Ohio last year. Illegally registering to vote is a fifth-degree felony; illegally casting a ballot is a fourth-degree felony.

These cases will be referred to the Ohio attorney general for possible charges, who can then refer them to county prosecutors.

"If you've been referred these cases, I would ask you to take them seriously," LaRose said. "If there is cause to pursue prosecution, I would ask you to do so."

LaRose said there are cases where honest mistakes are made, such as filling out a voter registration form at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in error. However intent does not need to be proven.