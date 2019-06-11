HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield school district took renewal of its levy to voters on Tuesday, and found voters to be in a supportive mood.

The issue, which renews a $5.27 million levy for five years, passed 64% to 36%.

District officials said the levy needed to pass in order to avoid an operating deficit.

Voters last were asked to pass a levy in 2015, when they approved at $3.9 million emergency operating levy.

Without it, district officials said a host of extracurricular activities, honors and Advance Placement classes, and transportation services would have been altered or eliminated.