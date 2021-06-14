SNAP 'asset tests' removed from Ohio budget

Two provisions added by Senate Republicans would have made it more it more difficult to access food stamps for poor Ohioans.

State lawmakers removed two provisions from the state budget that would have made food stamps more difficult to access for poor Ohioans.

Senate Republicans earlier this month proposed two changes to how the state administers benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

One would impose an “asset test” on recipients, which eliminates their benefits if their householders save up $2,250 or more.

The other would have required recipients to report every fluctuation worth $500 or more in their income to officials. This would require cumbersome paperwork for SNAP recipients who take odd jobs or extra shifts at work.

However, a conference committee comprised of representatives and senators removed the proposal Monday evening, hours before lawmakers passed the budget.