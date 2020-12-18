Senate passes 'stand your ground' gun law; bill heads to Gov. DeWine's desk

The measure expands the so-called “stand your ground” right from an individual’s house and car to any place a person is lawfully allowed to be.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An individual’s duty to retreat before using force — such as a gun — would be eliminated under a gun rights bill approved by the House and Senate and is now heading to DeWine's desk.

The measure expands the so-called “stand your ground” right from an individual’s house and car to any place, “if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.”

In 2008, lawmakers removed the duty to retreat in a confrontation in one’s home or vehicle, a concept known as “castle doctrine.” Senate Bill 175 would expand the castle doctrine to almost any place where a person is lawfully present.

If a person does shoot someone else and claim self-defense, the legislation says a court cannot consider the possibility of retreat when assessing whether that person used force in self-defense.

DeWine has said he wants any gun legislation to include his proposals for toughening background checks and boosting penalties for felons committing new crimes with guns.

The governor has pushed these measures since the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen.

The House passed the bill Thursday night while the Senate passed the bill Friday afternoon.