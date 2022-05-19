Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown misses vote on Ukraine aid package due to health concerns

Brown's office told the Associated Press the senator woke up 'not feeling well' and went to the hospital for tests. The bill still passed 86-11.

WASHINGTON — The United State Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in its war against Russia. However, three Democratic senators were not present for the final vote, including one from Ohio.

Sen. Sherrod Brown was not on the floor due to what is being called a health concern. Brown's office told the Associated Press he woke up "not feeling well" and ended up undergoing tests at George Washington University Hospital, and is currently resting at home.

Brown was expected to be a firm "yes" vote on the bipartisan bill, having previously said that Ukraine "needs more resources to defend itself and its freedom" as it fights against a Russian invasion that has been condemned by most of the international community and leaders from both of America's political parties. In an April meeting with key figures from Northeast Ohio's large Ukrainian population, the chair of the Senate Banking Committee pledged to make sure President Joe Biden "has the authority he needs to continue ratcheting up the pressure" with sanctions against the Kremlin.

"I know how hard it is for Ohio's Ukrainian community to watch from afar, as many of you have poured yourselves into helping Ukraine in recent months," Brown said at the time. "I'm sure you’ve started to dread the news, where it seems like every day we hear news of new atrocities committed by Russian forces."

Despite Brown's absence, the measure still passed 86-11, and Biden is expected to sign it following an earlier 368-57 House tally. All of the "no" votes came from Republicans, although Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman—co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus—was among the majority from his party who voted in favor.

Aside from Brown, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was also absent after suffering a minor stroke, while Nevada's Jacky Rosen was attending her daughter's law school graduation. Brown is expected to be back on the Senate floor next week, according to his representatives.