If passed, the bill could give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn their 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — State Sen. Jason Rapert and Rep. Mary Bentley have filed the Unborn Child Protection Act, which claims that the United States Supreme Court committed a "grave injustice" and a "crime against humanity" in Roe v. Wade.

If passed, the bill would make abortion illegal in Arkansas unless to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency and possibly give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn their 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that ruled in favor of a pregnant woman's choice to have an abortion without government restrictions.

The bill argues that "new scientific advances have demonstrated since 1973 that life begins at the moment of conception and the child in a woman's womb is a human being."

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement saying the bill "will give the U.S. Supreme Court the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Family Council fully supports the passage of this good law. This is an opportunity for Arkansas to be a real leader in the effort to end abortion in America.”

The legislative session will begin on Monday, January 11, 2021.