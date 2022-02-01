Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to casting illegal vote in dead mother's name

A Scottsdale woman admitted to using her deceased mother's name to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election less than a month after she died.

A Scottsdale woman has pleaded guilty to using her deceased mother's name to illegally vote in the November 2020 elections, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said.

Tracey Kay McKee, 64, pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted illegal voting last week.

Officials said McKee went before Judge Margaret LaBianca in Maricopa County Superior Court on Jan. 26 and admitted to signing her deceased mother, Mary Arendt's name on an early ballot envelope and then mailing it to Maricopa County on or between Oct. 7, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020.

Arendt died on Oct. 5, 2020.

Court records indicate McKee entered a not-guilty plea at the end of June 2021 and was indicted the next month. The indictment says McKee wasn't eligible to vote, but doesn't reveal why.

There were allegations of voter fraud in Arizona as the Election Night count showed Democrat Joe Biden taking a narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump. A Democrat presidential nominee had won Arizona just once in the previous 72 years.

But no evidence of widespread voter fraud has surfaced. The presidential election results were certified by Democratic and Republican leaders.

