Sandusky shop creates 'banned book section' to take a stand against censorship

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Book bans became a national lightning rod in 2021, with school boards, parents, librarians, and politicians clashing over what children should and shouldn't be taught.

The issue is also coming to a head in Ohio, as testimony could be heard this week in the House of Representatives. House Bill 327 would prohibit school districts and state agencies from teaching, advocating, or promoting divisive concepts.

Last fall, the American Library Association received an unprecedented 330 reports of book challenges nationwide between the beginning of September and end of November. Parents, school board members, and lawmakers are challenging literature at a pace not seen in decades.

In response, protests against removing books from school are showing up in the form of banned book clubs and mail-order services. In Sandusky, owners of Dandelion gift store — known for its fair trade goods — cleared out a corner of their business for a cause.

"Oh, I was floored when I read 'The Color Purple,'" Robin Lloyd who owns Dandelion with her wife Nikki, remembers. "That was a huge one for me, and 'Charlotte's Web.'"

Titles of banned books run the gamut, but those focusing on race, gender, and sexuality are targeted far more frequently.

"Look at the type of books that are being banned," Lloyd said, noting that one of them is "The Bluest Eye" by Lorain native Toni Morrison. "They are real stories. They are topical, they are timely, they are black authors, they are LGBTQ topics."

The Lloyds started their banned book section only last week. Based on customer feedback, more books are coming in, with a wider range of titles selected. Robin is happy to give up more store space to make it happen.

"These are books that challenge your perspectives," she said. "It's within the pages of these books that we can find a greater understanding of each other of ourselves. People can relate and knowledge is power, and we should never, ever let somebody censor our knowledge."

Most recently, the College Board announced last week that any American high schools that ban required materials in their Advanced Placement classes could lose AP designation.