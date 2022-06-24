Roe v Wade overturned | Abortion still legal in Michigan

Despite the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade, abortion is still legal in Michigan due to a court ordered injunction.

MICHIGAN, USA — Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a 6-3 decision, ending the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S.

Despite the ruling, however, abortion remains legal in the state of Michigan.

Michigan does have a trigger law on the books, originally penned in 1931, that would criminalize abortions.

But due to an injunction granted by a Michigan Court of Claims in May, the ruling applies only to the 1931 law that would have gone into effect Friday and not any other abortion regulations passed since then.

The injunction came from the suit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan abortion provider Dr. Sarah Wallett on April 7. The suit argues that the ban is unconstitutionally vague and violates the rights to liberty, bodily integrity, equal protection, and privacy under the Michigan Constitution and state civil rights laws.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued the injunction order saying, “If a woman's right to bodily integrity is to have any real meaning, it must incorporate her right to make decisions about the health events most likely to change the course of her life: pregnancy and childbirth.”

Until the preliminary injunction is overturned or new laws are passed, abortion remains legal in Michigan. However, the injunction of the 1931 ban on abortions is expected to be challenged in court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.