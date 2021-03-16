Akron state representative signs on to legislation looking to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on Jan. 29, 2021.
Several prominent Ohio Democrats are looking to pass legislation within the state that would declare racism a public health crisis.
According to a press release sent out on Tuesday afternoon, State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) has signed on as a co-sponsor to HCR 31 a bill which the lawmakers say will help to promote real change for Black and brown Ohioans for the future.
"Every day I see people in Akron and Barberton who are working hard, but who might not ever attain the peace of mind that comes with world class healthcare that the wealthy members of our society receive," Galonski said in a statement. "I value public service which helps all citizens reach their full potential. I know that the acknowledgment in this resolution of racism as a public health crisis is only the beginning of our efforts to ensure all Ohio families may live the American dream. We have a great deal of work to do. We can begin that work with a thorough review of our collective history."
The proposed legislation would majorly impact under-served communities in Ohio and also includes actions such as:
- Partnering and building alliances with local organizations that have a legacy and track record of confronting racism
- Promoting racially equitable economic and workforce development practices
- Committing to review all portions of codified ordinances with a racial equity lens
- Incorporating educational efforts to address and dismantle racism
- Expand understanding of racism and how racism affects individual and population health
The bill will now wait for an Ohio House committee vote.
