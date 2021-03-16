Akron state representative signs on to legislation looking to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday afternoon, State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) has signed on as a co-sponsor to HCR 31 a bill which the lawmakers say will help to promote real change for Black and brown Ohioans for the future.

"Every day I see people in Akron and Barberton who are working hard, but who might not ever attain the peace of mind that comes with world class healthcare that the wealthy members of our society receive," Galonski said in a statement. "I value public service which helps all citizens reach their full potential. I know that the acknowledgment in this resolution of racism as a public health crisis is only the beginning of our efforts to ensure all Ohio families may live the American dream. We have a great deal of work to do. We can begin that work with a thorough review of our collective history."