MICHIGAN, USA — Legislation introduced Thursday would allow colleges and universities to sell alcohol on campus during athletic events.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by State Rep. Graham Filler, Rep. Joe Tate and Sen. Curtis Hertel.

Currently, colleges in Michigan are banned from serving alcohol at on-campus sporting events. The legislation would allow colleges to apply for liquor licenses and sell alcohol at basketball, hockey and football games.

Leaders say selling alcohol inside stadiums during events leads to fewer issues with binge drinking.

“Data from universities in other states clearly shows that the number of alcohol-related incidents inside stadiums declines when alcohol sales are allowed," said Filler (R-Clinton County). "Instead of binge drinking in the parking lot or sneaking alcohol into the stadium, fans can simply purchase a beer in the concourse.”

After Ohio State University lifted their alcohol ban in 2016, a 65% drop in alcohol-related incidents was reported, according to campus police.

Sen. Hertel says selling alcohol to everyone at the games is also an issue of fairness.

“Alcohol is served at MSU football games now, but only if you’re lucky enough to watch the game in a suite. Beer at the game should be allowed for more than just rich donors," said Hertel (D-East Lansing). "Beyond that, there is overwhelming evidence that shows selling alcohol inside the stadium significantly reduces binge drinking on game days.”

If the legislation is passed, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission could issue up to three tavern licenses or three Class C liquor licenses for use during sporting events.

The bills have since been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees.

