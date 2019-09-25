TOLEDO, Ohio — Dr. Sam Nelson, Chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Toledo, said this next week is going to be very important, but how the rest of the impeachment inquiry goes is really unknown.

While there are three examples of impeachment inquiries with other presidents, there isn't just one right or wrong way forward.

He believes the Ukraine whistleblower complaint is the factor that tipped the scales for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to open an impeachment inquiry against the president.

"That's probably the most serious charge to date against the president even compared to the Mueller investigation and the whole Russia investigation," Nelson said.

Opening an impeachment inquiry is the beginning of what could be a long process as campaigns for the 2020 presidential election are picking up.

"Nobody can really predict the politics of this going on while the primaries are going on," Nelson said.

The biggest difference he anticipates going forward is congress' ability to get people to answer questions at hearings that current Trump officials are claiming executive privileged to avoid.

"An impeachment inquiry really turns the screws on those kinds of witnesses and on the White House response to those requests from congress."

He uses a former impeachment hearing as an example.

"Nixon claimed executive privileged for the tapes, the Watergate tapes and when he lost at the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court said 'no, that's not privileged, he resigned from office very shortly after that," Nelson said.

There's also a chance that people being forced to speak could help exonerate the president from certain claims... but while the House can initiate impeachment proceedings, it's the Senate - which currently has a Republican majority - that would take the final vote for removal.

"The Senate is unlikely to remove the president if the House is to move a full bill of impeachment and try to put him on trial in the senate. That's the way it looks now, that could change," Nelson said.

Nelson believes the campaign trail is where we might see the biggest impact from this.

"This may very well increase the enthusiasm of Democratic voters, help mobilize them, help make the stakes clear to them," Nelson said.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Sam Nelson below:

