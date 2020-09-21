Trump's airport rally | Live blog of what's going on ahead of the president's arrival

President Donald J. Trump is visiting Ohio Monday, hitting an airport hangar near Dayton before coming to Swanton.

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald J. Trump is visiting northwest Ohio yet again on Monday, just 43 days before the nation decides who the next leader of the nation will be.

The president last was in our area on Aug. 6, as he toured the Whirlpool plant in Clyde and made an address at the plant. He also visited the Huntington Center in January.

Anyone attending the rally, described by the campaign as the Great American Comeback Event, must obtain tickets through the president's campaign website, http://events.donaldjtrump.com. There is a limit of two tickets per phone number. Rallygoers must give their name, state, ZIP Code, email address and mobile phone numbers. Those planning to attend also must sign a COVID-19 waiver.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m., with the rally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Access to the rally is through Grand Aire, 11777 West Airport Service Road in Swanton.

Here are some highlights from the day, as they're happening:

11:35 a.m.

Supporters have tents up all along the fence line at the airport. In one spot off Airport Highway, flags are flying and signs are posted as a throng of supporters host a tailgate event of sorts before the president's expected arrival at 6:50 p.m. ~ Renata Clo

10:23 a.m.

Lucas County Democrats say that security has moved its original positions for their planned protest. Their protest starts at 1 p.m., and various groups plan to join them throughout the day. They are now planning to meet off Airport Highway, near the Charlie's Restaurant there.

#Protest update: security has moved the original positions for today's protest. This may change through the day. We... Posted by Lucas County Democrats on Monday, September 21, 2020

9:21 a.m.

The president's schedule for the day has been released. Here's his Ohio schedule:

3:20 p.m. - President departs Washington, D.C., en route to Dayton,

4:40 p.m. - President arrives at Dayton International Airport

5 p.m. - President delivers remarks on Fighting for the American Worker at Dayton International Airport

6:05 p.m. - President departs Dayton en route to Swanton

6:50 p.m. - President arrives at Toledo Express Airport

7 p.m. - President delivers remarks at the Great American Comeback Event

8:25 p.m. - President departs Swanton en route to Washington D.C.

9 a.m.

Volunteers have already started gathering at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, at the Grand Aire facility. Tents are up and volunteers are getting their instructions. ~ Michelle Backus