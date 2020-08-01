TOLEDO, Ohio — The local group "Toledoans For Trump" is set to host a hangout event in support of President Donald Trump at Chevy's Place Wednesday night.

The gathering comes just one day before Trump's "Keep America Great" rally at the Huntington Center.

"We're really just meeting up to distribute shirts and fellowship," group administrator Ron Johns, Jr. said.

Those in attendance can grab a "Toledoans For Trump" T-shirt with a minimum donation of $20. That money will go toward Republican Ron Murphy's campaign for Lucas County Commissioner, who aims to unseat current commissioner Pete Gerken.

If you would like to reserve a shirt, you can message the Toledoans For Trump Facebook page with your size and the number of shirts you wish to order.

Johns first organized Toledoans For Trump back in April, in the hopes of bringing together local conservative activists.

"I started Toledoans for Trump on Toledo Day in 2018 because I and a lot of other Toledoans love Trump. He's the first president to stand up for American interests and the American people as a whole since Reagan," Johns said.

The hangout event kicks off at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Chevy's Place is located at 702 Monroe St. in downtown Toledo. The bar has clarified that it is in no way affiliated with Toledoans For Trump nor are they endorsing any campaign.

