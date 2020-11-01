TOLEDO, Ohio — Tempers ran high Thursday night as President Donald Trump supporters and protesters made their views known during the presidential rally in Toledo.

But from it all, there was a photo that emerged as a sign there can be some peace to a rally.

The image captured by WTOL's Ariyl Onstott shows Black Lives Matter advocate Julian Mack and a supporter of President Trump cordially interacting.

"One gentleman in particular kinda stood out because he had a French accent, right. I haven't come across anybody with a French accent that's a Trump supporter, right. And he told me he was from Quebec, Canada, and he talked about his displeasure with the national health care system in Canada. And I began to tell him about my displeasure with the health care system here in America," Mack said.

WTOL NEWS 11 Black Lives Matter advocate Julian Mack says the conversation was to... help understand each other better. "Because of the tension and the political turmoil that's happening domestically and abroad, the hearts and minds of so many people have become hardened. And sometimes it helps to soften the heart."

According to Mack, the man asked him about his hat - which said "Immigrants Make America Great," and from there they talked about their differences and what they would like to see change.

Once the photo was posted, people begin to chime in.

One Facebook post read, "Both allowed to stand up for what they believe in and be civil."

Another one said, "Powerful photo in more ways than one. Why can't we all be like these two and talk about our differences?"

In the end, Mack says they didn't see eye to eye, but it's a conversation to which others should be open.

"Because of the tension and the political turmoil that's happening domestically and abroad, the hearts and minds of so many people have become hardened. And sometimes it helps to soften the heart. Because that is when we can truly bond with one another and have productive conversations that can really help move the paradigm forward," Mack said.

We tried to identify the other man in the photo but we were unable to find him.

And while we await future rallies to happen in Toledo, Mack says the dialogue is one of many he's hoping to have.

"I just hope that all of this energy that's been surrounding Toledo and building up until yesterday doesn't go away. But it gets channeled into something productive that can help transform our community and beyond," Mack said.

