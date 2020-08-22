President Trump will be in Charlotte Monday as the RNC kicks off

It’s not known what the president’s plans are in Charlotte after Air Force One landing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will make and arrival in Charlotte on Monday, as the Republican National Convention business gets started.

Previously, according to White House spokesman Peter Hoffman, Trump plans to visit a town near Asheville, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention gets underway.

Trump will be visiting the area with daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.

According to administration officials, the organization, which was is supported by the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act helps support America's farmers and connect food-insecure families with nutritious options. The White House said the Farmers to Families Food Box program has delivered nearly 70 million family-sized food boxes containing fresh produce to people in need during the pandemic.