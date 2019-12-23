TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump is making a stop in Toledo.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Trump will host a Keep America Great Rally on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The event will be hosted at the Huntington Center at 7:00pm. The doors are scheduled to open at 3:00pm.

"Ohio is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump's election, Ohio has added 94,700 new jobs, including 14,700 manufacturing jobs," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Ohio."

The announcement of President Trump's visit comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial

On Monday, Lawmakers remained at an “impasse” over the form of the trial by the GOP-controlled Senate after the House voted last week to impeach President Trump. Democrats want a commitment that they can call witnesses. But McConnell says he wants the Senate to adopt rules like those used in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, in which a few witnesses were only called after both sides presented their cases.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" the GOP leader says: "We haven't ruled out witnesses. We've said let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton. Fair is fair."