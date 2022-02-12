President Biden to visit Cleveland Thursday to discuss infrastructure law

The visit comes less than one year after Biden made a stop in Northeast Ohio to tour Cuyahoga Community College's Manufacturing Technology Center.

President Joe Biden is coming back to Cleveland.

The White House announced that the president would make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, Feb. 17, to discuss the new infrastructure law and its direct impact on Northeast Ohio, as well as the Buckeye State in general.

"On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs. This trip will be pooled press," the White House said in a statement sent to 3News Saturday morning.

Biden's trip to Northeast Ohio comes less than one year after the president visited Cleveland and toured Cuyahoga Community College to check out the school's Manufacturing Technology Center and to discuss the state of the economy.

White House officials say more details are to follow this week ahead of the president's visit.

