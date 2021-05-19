President Biden to visit Cleveland next week to talk about economy

The president will deliver remarks on Thursday, May 27, but an exact location has not been announced.

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden will soon be heading to Cleveland.

According to a release from the White House, the president will deliver remarks on the economy in Cleveland on Thursday, May 27. No other details have been released at this time.

The stop in Cleveland will be Biden's first since taking the Oath of Office in January, but his second visit to Ohio since then. He swung through Columbus in March as he was touting his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package.

The last time Biden was in Cleveland was last September, when as the Democratic Party's nominee he took on then-President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election campaign. Following a debate that was rife with interruptions and personal attacks, Biden later stopped in Cleveland and Alliance the next day as part of an Amtrak "whistle stop" tour, and even sat down for an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell before his train left.

Despite winning the election, Biden lost Ohio to Trump by a relatively wide margin of 53%-45% last November, becoming the first victorious president to not carry the Buckeye State since John F. Kennedy in 1960. The result led many to wonder if Ohio's days as a pivotal swing state are over, something Biden and the Democrats will hope to change by 2024.

Biden currently boasts a solid approval rating of 53% according to FiveThirtyEight (higher than Trump had at any point during his own presidency), and won support from voters across the political spectrum with his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that passed Congress in March. However, some worry the economic recovery from COVID-19 may be starting to slow down, especially after an underwhelming jobs report that saw just 266,000 jobs created nationwide in the month of April. The U.S. unemployment rate currently stands at 6.1%.