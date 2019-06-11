PERRYSBURG, Ohio — After months of discussion that divided Perrysburg residents, Tuesday brought a chance for closure with the city's controversial school levy vote. Voters said yes to the five-year incremental levy, which would start at 7.9 mills and end at 14.2 mills.

The vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, was 5,530 for the tax levy and 4,971 against the tax levy.

The preset increments allot for a dollar amount to be collected each year, instead of setting a fixed millage rate for the life of the levy. In the first year of Perrysburg's levy, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $46.08 a month, or about $553 a year, based on today's school district valuation. The second year raises the monthly rate to $55.42, or about $665 a year. Year three sees a monthly rate of $64.75, or $777 annually. The fourth year the monthly rate is $74.08, or about $889 a year. The fifth year sees a monthly rate of $82.83, or about $994 a year.

The district revealed some of the changes it would have to make if the levy failed. That includes 128 jobs lost; athletics, drama clubs, and bands taking major hits; the removal of a secretary at the central office, resulting in less security; a reduction of music and special education teachers; a reduction of a college adviser; and more pay-to-play.

RELATED: Election Day 2019: What you need to know to go to the polls

RELATED: Perrysburg Schools facing $7 million deficit if levy fails