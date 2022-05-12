State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3

While reluctant, the board voted to move the recount forward on Proposals 2 and 3, a process unfamiliar to the board, as most recounts involve elections.

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen.

Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during Michigan's 2022 General Election.

"This election has been certified. We are not going back in time to relitigate the issue," said Daunt. "This is nonsense. I am sick of having to have this discussion with people, but, it is your right to petition for a recount and if things are met according to statute I believe we should believe."

That petition requested 47 precincts and counting boards in Michigan be recounted for Proposal 2, and 909 precincts and counting boards be recounted for Proposal 3.

The board said Monday that no matter the result of the recount, there still wouldn't be enough votes to overturn the results of both proposals Michigan voters approved on Election Day.

However, under the Constitution, the board said that their right to petition is protected.

Republican Richard Houskamp asked attorney Hartman for clarification on his client's reasoning.

"By your recount it's not going to change any of the outcome from the election so when Mr. Daunt is asking you if this is a way to walk in from the counties and start a circus, he's asking you a question that I think I have a question about now too," said Houskamp.

Hartman responded, saying:

"The purpose of an 880 recount is not to change the outcome of an election. It's based upon the fact that there is a reasonable belief, and it's articulated in the recount petition, that there has been a problem with the election."

Here in Kent County, Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says they're not part of the Proposal 2 recount. However, all 158 precincts in the City of Grand Rapids as well as five from Kentwood will partake in the Proposal 3 recount.

Lyons said they're preparing for the process, but said nothing will change as far as Kent County is concerned.

"We do not expect the results or the outcome of these elections to change here in Kent County," said Posthumus Lyons. "So what voters know to be the outcome of the election, I fully anticipate that will be the outcome, despite these recounts."

