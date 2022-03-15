With DeWine’s signature, Ohio became the 23rd state to pass a permit optional concealed carry law.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The newly signed law that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun goes into effect on June 12.

The law also eliminates required training and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature, Ohio became the 23rd state to pass a permit optional concealed carry law.

Though the law will change the need for permits and training, it won't eliminate a businesses' right to ban guns on their property.

Places like the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, theatres, most restaurants, or COTA buses will continue to ban weapons.

The move has been welcomed by gun advocates, including Joe King with Black Wing Shooting Center.

"I am excited for Ohioans to expand their 2nd Amendment, but you need to make sure you just don't have a firearm, but you have the skills, tool and knowledge to safely carry a firearm,” King said.

King said they expect to see a drop-off in people taking gun safety classes because it's not required, but that doesn't mean they plan to encourage people to take the classes.

Many have raised concerns about a rise in crime with the change. Stanford Law professor John Donahue, who has written extensively on gun issues, said the number of gun thefts will skyrocket in Ohio as more people carry them.