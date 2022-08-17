DeWine awards $8.5 million in grants to 21 Ohio law enforcement agencies to combat crime

The seventh round of recipients from DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program includes 21 agencies with five in central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the next round of money he is awarding to Ohio law enforcement agencies to help combat violence in their communities.

The seventh round of recipients from DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program includes 21 agencies with five in central Ohio:

Bexley Police Department: $239,628.18 to upgrade its portable radios to eliminate dropped calls and improve communication with neighboring police departments

Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office: $215,217.68 to hire a criminal investigator to assist local law enforcement agencies with case investigations

Grove City Division of Police: $421,200 for technology to capture real-time data to better target problem areas in the city

Groveport Police Department: $69,219.46 to deploy technology in high crime areas to more easily identify suspects responsible for acts of violence

Upper Arlington Division of Police: $393,366.04 to pay for retention and/or hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue ongoing public safety services

DeWine, along with the Ohio General Assembly, created the program in 2021 to give local agencies additional tools to address increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.

“Many law enforcement agencies across Ohio are facing an increase in resignations and a decrease in new applicants to fill those vacant positions, which has a direct impact on the safety of their communities," said DeWine. “I am committed to supporting agencies that need help filling their ranks so that they can effectively protect their citizens and themselves."

The program is funded through the state operating budget and with American Rescue Plan Act funds that DeWine and the General Assembly dedicated to first responders.