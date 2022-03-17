Ohio Supreme Court rejects state's legislative maps for third straight time

The decision could put a full May primary in jeopardy for Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a 4-3 decision Wednesday night, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the drawings of the state's first two legislative maps were drawn to favor Republicans and disfavor Democrats.

Each time the Republican-led redistricting commission has approved new legislative maps, lawsuits have claimed the districts have been gerrymandered to unfairly favor the GOP; and all three times, the state supreme court has agreed.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is now ordered to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new plan by no later than March 28.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has previously said that if the maps were rejected again, there is virtually no way for those races to be included on a May ballot.

Wood County Board of Elections Deputy Director Terry Burton said the latest information he has is that Ohio is, in fact, having an election on May 3. But, he said everything is dependent on what the legislature decides.

"With this change, the legislature may choose to continue to move forward on May 3 without those races and do those at another time, or they may move the entire election back to another date altogether. We do not know that at this point," Burton said.

"You know, that's what the voters deserve and that's what the state of Ohio deserves: free and fair elections," State Representative Lisa Sobecki said of the latest rejection.

The legislature, however, could change to move the entire election back or split it. If they do that, Burton expects they would allocate money to counties.

What they decide to do could depend on the next proposed plan coming from the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

"I'm hopeful that they will come to the table together by May 28 and put the will of the voters first versus their will," Sobecki said. "It's only right they have these opportunities."