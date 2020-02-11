Ohio sets new early voting records as 3.4 million cast their ballots

This year's early vote total equals 60 percent of the total number of votes cast in the entire 2016 election.

On the eve of Election Day, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 3.4 million Ohioans have cast their absentee ballots or voted early in 2020.

According to LaRose, Ohio had never surpassed 2 million total votes in the entirety of the early voting period.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,339,764 Ohioans voted early in-person. In 2016 at the same point, 661,549 votes were cast early in-person.

Absentee ballot requests increased by 612,241 to a total of 3,785,827 requests received by county boards of elections around Ohio.

The total number of absentee ballots requested includes 26,488 requests from military and overseas voters.

Even with more than 243,000 absentee ballots still outstanding, LaRose says the state's early vote total is already 180% of the previous record.

Absentee ballots were to be postmarked by Monday or delivered to the voter's board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.