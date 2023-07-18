Ohio Republicans introduce bill to restrict drag performances across the state

House Bill 245, which has more than 40 co-sponsors, gets into specific language about where drag performers would be able to perform in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in the Ohio House are making moves to restrict drag performances across Ohio.

The bill aims to restrict drag performances to "adult cabarets" or places that are designated as "adult entertainment facilities.”

The language in the bill would make it illegal to perform in public places where the performer is exhibiting a gender identity that is different from the performers gender assigned at birth.

If a performer is caught doing this, and someone under 18 is present, they face a misdemeanor of the first degree. As the legislation is written, the penalties get worse if there are even younger children present.

Right now, the bill has only been introduced in the Ohio House.