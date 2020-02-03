OHIO, USA — In Ohio, in order to cast your ballot on Election Day, you must satisfy a few requirements. You generally can vote in the state if you are a U.S. citizen, a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days, at least 18 years of age by the day of the general election, and be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election in which you're voting.

Beyond meeting those requirements, you must also bring a form of identification to your polling precinct on Election Day. A photo ID is not mandatory, but you must bring one of the following acceptable forms of ID with you:

Current photo ID card with your name and address, such as a driver’s license or state ID

Other government ID (but not a U.S. Passport or student identification, as those do not prove current address)

U.S. military ID card with your name and photo (address is not required)

A form of identification that shows your name and address, such as a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document, such as a benefits letter from the Social Security Administration or the Department of Ohio Job & Family Services.

If you are at the correct precinct and are eligible to vote, but you do not have the proper identification or are not on the poll list, then the precinct election official has the responsibility to allow you to vote by provisional ballot.

To do this, you may provide either your Ohio driver’s license or state identification number (which begins with two letters followed by six numbers) or the last four digits of your Social Security number and cast a provisional ballot. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

If you don't have your driver's license number/state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number, you still may vote with a provisional ballot. In order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

