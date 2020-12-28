Ohio politicians react to President Trump signing COVID-19 relief bill

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio politicians released statements after President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill that will extend unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions, provide small business loans, and up to $600 in cash payments to most individuals.
Here's who is saying what:
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo: “The president’s signing of the bipartisan coronavirus relief and omnibus funding bill is welcome news for millions of Americans across the U.S.,” Kaptur said. “It is unfortunate that President Trump felt the need to throw the fate of the legislation into question and unnecessarily drag out the process to the point where jobless aid expired the day after Christmas, sending countless American families into a panic over the holidays. His stunt caused needless worry for those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, those who are ill, out of work, struggling to keep their business afloat, or otherwise down on their luck – all while he played golf at his private resort. This was a sad episode for the American presidency. Now, let’s get on with swearing in a new president and vice president who will govern our nation, not game the American people.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: "Thank you @POTUS for signing the bipartisan #COVID19 relief package into law despite concerns. While no bill of this magnitude is perfect, it will provide much-needed relief for families, the unemployed, #smallbiz, drs & nurses on the frontlines, schools & much more."
U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Cleveland: "Though unnecessarily delayed by the President, the signing of the #COVIDRelief bill is good news. Today, the House will vote on a bill to boost stimulus checks to $2,000. Congressional Republicans must join Democrats & the President in support of this bill. Let’s get this done."
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus, has been calling on Congress Republicans for support in passing a bill that would increase cash payments to individuals to $2,000: