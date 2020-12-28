Ohio politicians react to President Trump signing COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo: “The president’s signing of the bipartisan coronavirus relief and omnibus funding bill is welcome news for millions of Americans across the U.S.,” Kaptur said. “It is unfortunate that President Trump felt the need to throw the fate of the legislation into question and unnecessarily drag out the process to the point where jobless aid expired the day after Christmas, sending countless American families into a panic over the holidays. His stunt caused needless worry for those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, those who are ill, out of work, struggling to keep their business afloat, or otherwise down on their luck – all while he played golf at his private resort. This was a sad episode for the American presidency. Now, let’s get on with swearing in a new president and vice president who will govern our nation, not game the American people.”