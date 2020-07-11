Ohio politicians, public figures react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris being named President-elect, VP-elect

After days of uncertainty surrounding the results, the victor of the 2020 Presidential election has been announced.

OHIO, USA — The race to 270 is officially over.

On Saturday, Former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris were named the 46th President-elect, Vice President-elect of the United States.

The Biden campaign issued the following statement shortly after the news was confirmed:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together. I’m going to speak to the nation tonight and I’d love for you to watch."

After arguably one of the most tumultuous campaign seasons in U.S. history, celebrities, politicians and public figures from across the country including right here in Ohio weighed in with their opinions.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued the following statement:

"I want to take this moment to thank all of the citizens of the City of Cleveland for their support of Issue 68. It is because of you, our children have a brighter future. I also want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their historic win and for their willingness to serve and take on the challenges facing the nation. I have always said that public service is an honorable profession and it is not made for everyone; for those who choose to serve have the greatest opportunity to influence the lives of individuals, families and communities."

Rep. Tim Ryan, who competed against Harris and Biden in the presidential primary, weighed in with a statement and a post of support on social media.

"I want to congratulate Joe Biden for never wavering in his belief that there is a better path forward for America. The era of division and inertia is over. Now is the time to unite as a nation behind President Joe Biden. The challenges are great, but the opportunities are unlimited if we come together as one people."

Rep. Marcy Kaptur:

"Congratulations to the new President and Vice President-Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Thank you to all voters for their patience as each and every ballot was counted. It is clear the American people turned out in record numbers in favor of democracy, liberty, and compassion. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we could not have asked for a better pair of leaders to unify the country, take on the coronavirus pandemic, and spur economic growth to create opportunity for all. I am confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be President and Vice President for every American. I look forward to working closely with President-Elect Joe Biden to bring our country together. Compassion and empathy will be our guiding principles in that effort as we work to restore political and economic power to working people and families.”

Congratulations to the new President and Vice President Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DRJ5PS8hex — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) November 7, 2020

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown:

President-Elect Joe Biden’s election proves that our country is choosing truth and unity over lies and division.



Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope, decency, and civility to the White House - and ensure that all work has dignity. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) November 7, 2020

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich:

Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden



I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/fCrbSldYki — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 7, 2020

Ohio’s Democratic Chair points out a win comes with challenges.

"This is a massive challenge that Joe Biden enters into," David Pepper said. "We have a divided country, we have a pandemic, we have economic stress to say the least, people losing jobs."

Across the country, Saturday was to be a day of protest against President Donald Trump, who has claimed that the election was stolen from him. A group calling itself "Refuse Fascism" set up everywhere from San Francisco and New York to Market Square in Cleveland.

"I really don’t like politicians because I think they’re all crooked, but if I had to choose one of them, I’d choose Biden" said Pete Torres, who attended.

The rally turned into a kind of victory party upon news of the latest numbers.

"It’s definitely something to celebrate," Cheryl Lessim said. "People are celebrating around the country. People are in a celebratory mood here. People did act through the voice of this election, and in particular, black people, women."