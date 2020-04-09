Receiving multiple ballot applications? Officials say no need to worry

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office mailed out 7.8 million ballot applications to every voter in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mailboxes across Ohio are likely filling up with ballot applications for the November election.

In fact, the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office mailed out 7.8 million recently to every registered voter in the state.

“So it’s very likely that you’re going to get more than one, that’s normal, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Aaron Ockerman, executive director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials. “It’s different groups engaging in their civic activities of trying to register and get people to vote, so it’s likely you’re going to get more than one.”

Ockerman said it also would not be surprising to receive applications for people who no longer live at the address because mailing lists are often outdated. The important thing to remember is that these are applications, not the actual ballots.

“We’ll take every application that we’ve gotten that is legitimate and real, and we’re going to mail those people a ballot,” Ockerman said. “That will be your actual ballot that you vote. You’re going to put it in an envelope that will come with your ballot that has additional identifying information, and so you’ll send that back to the board of elections, and we’ll go through a verification process again to verify that the ballot came from the person that we sent it to.”

The application asks for several pieces of personal information, making it difficult for someone to forge. Each voter is required to include a name, address and date of birth, as well as the last four digits of a social security number or driver’s license number or other form of ID. The form also requires a signature.

“Once that application comes into the board of elections with all that information, a bipartisan team of Republicans and Democrats goes through every application, checks it against our database, matches up all the information, and only then are we going to go ahead and process that and get you your ballot,” Ockerman said. “It’s that fine line between wanting to make it as easy as possible but certainly wanting to protect people’s right to vote. It’s sacred, and we want to make sure that the person getting the ballot is, in fact, the person who requested the ballot.”

Once each application passes all those checks, that voter will be approved for a ballot. By Ohio law, the ballots cannot be mailed out until Oct. 6. That also is the first day for in-person early voting.

This is all part of the process Ohio has been following for more than a decade. There is absolutely nothing new about the voting process this year. The only change is the increase in absentee ballot requests. The secretary of state’s office had already received 141,000 requests by Friday.

But it still stands that any registered voter can apply for a no-excuse absentee ballot, vote early in person or vote in person on Election Day. All of those options still exist.

Election officials do advise that anyone voting by mail get in both applications and ballots as soon as possible.

The application advises submitting the form by Oct. 27, and officials with the secretary of state’s office say that is a sufficient timeline, adding this”

In fact, the United States Postal Service has committed to continuing the same procedures put in place during the primary election that will ensure election mail is prioritized for delivery. Those processes include:

USPS will institute “all clear” processes to ensure all election mail is processed each day.

Staff will recheck collection bins each day to ensure late arriving ballots are retrieved.

Postal facilities will track election mail deliveries to Ohio’s boards of elections.

Election mail will not be routed through the Detroit Regional Distribution Center. Instead it will be kept in-state.

The United States Postal Service will assign their independent investigative unit to do additional “all clear” checks at Ohio facilities.

The very latest an absentee ballot can be submitted is Nov. 2, the day before the election. Ballots postmarked by then will be counted as long as they are received by prior to ten days after the election, which is Nov. 13.

And Ockerman points out that it is a myth that absentee ballots are not counted unless they are needed to determine the outcome of a tight race. In fact, they are often the first to be counted because the ballots are processed as soon as they are received. The actual votes, however, are not actually counted until the night of the election.

“We do that at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, and the very first results you see on the news, on 10TV when it says, with 10 percent of precincts reporting at 7:45 p.m., you know, Mickey Mouse has 60 percent of the vote, and Donald Duck has 40 percent of the vote, that’s the absentee ballots that we’ve received for those 28 or so days that have come in that we’ve processed but haven’t counted,” he said.