Ohio National Guard activated to assist Cleveland police during presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the first presidential debate in Cleveland tomorrow, all eyes are on Ohio.
And, with large crowds expected, the Ohio National Guard will be among them.
Last week, Gov. DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard would be at the debate.
The Cleveland Police Department asked for additional support to help keep the peace.
Major General John C. Harris, the Adjutant General of the Ohio National Guard, said those men and woman will be there to back up police and ensure everyone along the streets has a peaceful environment to speak their mind.
"We're hopeful that just having a presence, a large enough presence in the right places, will prevent any further necessity. So, that's our role; is to be present, to support the Cleveland Police and to ensure that everybody has a chance to express their First Amendment rights," said Maj. Gen. Harris.
This assignment is yet another in a busy year for the Ohio National Guard, as hundreds have been deployed within the state to assist with COVID-19. Others were activated to help keep the peace during recent police reform protests.
"It's asking folks of great character to make great personal sacrifices in that Minuteman tradition. Right? Leave the plow, leave the farm, go to where the need is and stay there as long as you're needed. It's a pretty incredible sacrifice for all of those folks involved," said Maj. Gen. Harris.