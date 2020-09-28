Ohio National Guard activated to assist Cleveland police during presidential debate

Adjutant General John C. Harris says members of the national guard are there to protect everyone's First Amendment rights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the first presidential debate in Cleveland tomorrow, all eyes are on Ohio.

And, with large crowds expected, the Ohio National Guard will be among them.

Last week, Gov. DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard would be at the debate.

The Cleveland Police Department asked for additional support to help keep the peace.

Major General John C. Harris, the Adjutant General of the Ohio National Guard, said those men and woman will be there to back up police and ensure everyone along the streets has a peaceful environment to speak their mind.

"We're hopeful that just having a presence, a large enough presence in the right places, will prevent any further necessity. So, that's our role; is to be present, to support the Cleveland Police and to ensure that everybody has a chance to express their First Amendment rights," said Maj. Gen. Harris.

After receiving a formal request from Cleveland officials last night, I am issuing a proclamation today that activates around 300 @OHNationalGuard members to help @CLEPolice ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 24, 2020

This assignment is yet another in a busy year for the Ohio National Guard, as hundreds have been deployed within the state to assist with COVID-19. Others were activated to help keep the peace during recent police reform protests.