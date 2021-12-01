780 Ohio National Guard members activated to assist with presidential inauguration, possible protests

The increase comes as officials are preparing for more protests surrounding Joe Biden's inauguration.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an order to activate hundreds of National Guard members on Tuesday.

The governor said the activation will allow them to begin training in preparation to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. and to assist in Ohio with possible protests in the next week.

The Ohio National Guard says approximately 580 Guard members will be available if local and state law enforcement need any assistance.

An additional 200 Guard members will be sent to Washington D.C. to help with security during the presidential inauguration.

The head of the National Guard announced on Monday that at least 10,000 troops would be deployed in D.C. by Saturday and additional members could be requested from other states.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at almost every state capitol leading up to the inauguration.

When asked about possible demonstrations, DeWine said people have the right to protest but do not have the right to be destructive.

"We welcome peaceful protesters, but we saw what happened at the Capitol, so we are concerned," DeWine said.