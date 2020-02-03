OHIO, USA — Ohio and Michigan have open primary systems, meaning that while a person needs to register to vote beforehand, he or she does not need to register with a political party in order to vote in that party's primary. Voters select their preferred party primary ballots at their polling places on Election Day, or when requesting an absentee ballot.

Michigan's presidential primary is March 10. Polls are open in Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Michigan, there is not a deadline to register to vote if you're voting in person. Michigan voters have same-day registration on Election Day.

Ohio's 2020 primary election is on March 17, which also is St. Patrick's Day. In Ohio, all polling places are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters who are in line at 7:30 p.m. are permitted to vote.

Under Ohio election law, you declare your political party affiliation by requesting the ballot of a political party in a partisan primary election. If you do not desire to affiliate with a political party in Ohio, you are considered to be an unaffiliated voter. Unaffiliated voters do not vote the ballot of a political party. However, an unaffiliated voter can vote the official Questions and Issues Ballot, if there is one at the voter's precinct at the election.

There is no political party registration requirement in Michigan Election Law. Any Michigan registered voter can participate in the primary. By law, you must make your ballot selection in writing by completing the Application to Vote/Ballot Selection Form on Election Day; or on the Absent Voter Ballot Application form if voting absentee.

If you live in a Michigan jurisdiction that's conducting a special election for issues at the same time as the presidential primary, you may be able to request a “Ballot without Presidential Primary.” This special election ballot does not contain any presidential primary candidates - it only includes the special election issue(s) that are included on the March 10, 2020 presidential primary ballot for your jurisdiction.

Michigan's primary used to be closed, but in 1995, the legislature returned Michigan to an “open” primary system, allowing a registered voter to be issued the ballots of both parties and the voter would select the party primary in which he or she wished to participate in the privacy of the voting station.





HOW MANY DELEGATES DOES OHIO AWARD?

The Ohio Democratic Party has 136 delegates to send to July's national convention. The delegates that are sent to the national convention will be joined by 17 unpledged delegates that are allocated to party leaders and elected officials.

Ohio has an estimated 82 delegates to send to the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. No one is challenging President Donald Trump on the primary ballot.

HOW MANY DELEGATES DOES MICHIGAN AWARD?

The Michigan Democratic Party has 147 delegates to send to the national convention in July.

Republican delegates will be awarded proportionally to candidates that receive at least 20% of the vote. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the primary vote, they receive all of the state's 73 Republican delegates at the national convention in August.