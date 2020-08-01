CLEVELAND — As more news starts to come in about a missile strike from Iran that targeted at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed, some of Ohio's U.S. Representatives have posted their reactions on social media.

No official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released, however a US official told the Associated Press that there are very few, if any, casualties from the Iranian attack.

The Pentagon said it is still working out initial damage assessments.

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation and consulting with his national security team.

Iran state TV said its military had launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the Al-Assad base, according to the Associated Press. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Here is a sample of the initial reaction from some of Ohio's members of Congress:

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-3rd District)

U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-7th district)

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-8th district)

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-9th district)

U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson (R-12th district)

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan (D-13th district)

