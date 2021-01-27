Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced he will not run for US Senate in 2022, cites future goal to run for Governor

Husted made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that he does not intend to run for the open Senate seat left by Rob Portman (R-OH), when Portman's term ends in 2022.

"After contemplating running for the Senate for 48 hours, I was reminded how much I enjoy the challenges of my present job. I am truly grateful for the opportunities I have every day to work with the Governor to lead Ohio's innovation, workforce, and economic strategies and solve problems for people throughout our state. I know the work I am doing is making a difference in people's lives," Husted wrote in a statement released on Twitter.

After contemplating running for the Senate for 48 hours, I was reminded how much I enjoy the challenges of my present job... I intend to keep doing this job, run for reelection, and one day in the future, I intend to run for governor. #OHSen #OHGov pic.twitter.com/ucBf6Kf5Oc — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 27, 2021

While the Lt. Governor cited many reasons for not running for the US Senate seat, Husted said that he already feels as though his current office allows him the ability to enact change within the state and that he intends to one day run for the position of Governor of Ohio.

"Being Lt. Governor provides me the fulfilling opportunity and I intend to keep doing this job, run for re-election, and one day in the future, I intend to run for Governor," Husted wrote.

Sen. Portman's announcement on Monday took many by surprise, with the Senator citing "gridlock" in Congress as his reason to not run for reelection.