Ohio lawmakers introduces 'Andre's Law' to require body cameras for all officers

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced legislation to require all law enforcement agencies in the state to provide body cameras to officers.

State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus) introduced House Bill 367, known as ‘Andre’s Law’, on Thursday.

The bill is named after Andre’ Hill who was shot and killed by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in December 2020.

Coy did not turn on his body camera before the incident but the shooting was captured with no audio because of a rollback feature.

“There needs to be requirements in place that serve as proactive versus reactive measures when it comes to potential officer-involved misconduct. It is important to be able to provide transparency for the families who are affected by officer-involved shootings so that everyone is held accountable,” said Rep. Jarrells.

Andre’s Law would implement the following procedures: