Ohio lawmakers call for schools to get rid of Native American mascots

Research from the Ohio High School Athletic Association showed that 79 high schools have Native American nicknames and mascots.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers have unveiled a resolution Wednesday calling on school districts to retire the use of Native American mascots.

The resolution, introduced by Representatives Adam Miller (D-Columbus) and Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park), also encourages Ohio schools to engage with the Native American community.

The bill also calls on schools and athletic teams to collaborate with the State Board of Education to provide resources necessary for retiring the use of Native American mascots.

The resolution comes after Cleveland's Major League Baseball team changed its name to Guardians.

Research from the Ohio High School Athletic Association showed that 79 high schools have Native American nicknames and mascots.