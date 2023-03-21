Ohio bill aims to remove sales tax on diapers, other baby products

The legislation currently has nine cosponsors in the House. The measure now awaits official committee assignment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of the Ohio House of Representatives introduced the Baby Products Tax Exemption Bill to offer financial relief to families raising children.

The bill, sponsored by Republicans Melanie Miller (City of Ashland) and Nick Santucci (Howland Township) exempts certain baby products from the sales and use tax including diapers, car seats, cribs, strollers, baby carriers and baby monitors.

Both representatives say the elimination of sales tax on those items will ensure families have access to essential items necessary for the health and well-being of their children.

"The Baby Products Tax Exemption Bill recognizes the challenges Ohio families face in raising children and aims to alleviate their financial burden,” said Miller. “By providing tax exemptions for essential baby products, we hope to encourage people to stay in Ohio as we work to invest in our families."

Miller also said the bill represents a positive step toward supporting Ohio families and improving the lives of children when taxes and inflation have been burdensome.

“I want to make Ohio the number one state in America to raise a family,” Santucci added. “This pro-family bill will help keep young families in Ohio and reduce costs for parents hammered by inflation over the past two years.”

The legislation currently has nine cosponsors in the House. The measure now awaits official committee assignment.