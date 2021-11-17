Ohio House approves new congressional district map, heads to DeWine for final decision

The vote comes a day after a House committee approved the proposal along party lines. The 15-district map cleared the Senate Tuesday 16 hours after it was unveiled.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives voted 55-36 in favor of the state’s newest congressional district map introduced by Republican lawmakers.

The vote comes a day after a House committee approved the proposal along party lines.

The 15-district map cleared the Senate Tuesday 16 hours after it was unveiled.

Ohio’s bipartisan backup commission failed to approve a new congressional districting plan by the Oct. 31 deadline. That gave the state legislature authority to approve new maps by Nov. 30.

Since the proposed map lacked Democratic support, it will last only four of the 10 years until the next census.

Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars claim the map is gerrymandered and favors the GOP. Republicans argued it’s the most competitive of all maps considered, doesn’t unduly favor either party, and is constitutional.