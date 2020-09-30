Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine applauds President Trump for ‘great job’ at Cleveland debate

CLEVELAND — Personal jabs, attacks and name calling filled the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden as they squared off at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
While some have labeled the debate as chaotic, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was impressed by President Trump's performance, saying he did a “great job” against Biden.
“A great job tonight by @realdonaldtrump!” Gov. DeWine tweeted just minutes after the debate concluded Tuesday night. “Congratulations to tonight’s sponsors @cwru and @ClevelandClinic on hosting on a great debate.”
Gov. DeWine's tweet quickly captured the attention of thousands of people -- many now flooding his tweet with comments questioning his "good job" response. Here are a few of those reactions:
- “Great debate? Trump proved he is a petulant child who is unfit for office. You have a decent reputation amongst most Ohioans. Stop aligning yourself with him.”
- “It’s too late man, give it up. Trump supporters already hate you because you acknowledge covid is real. No need to keep sucking up to them.”
- “A POTUS openly lauding violent white supremacy is a ‘great job?’ Governor, you have just squandered any good will you may have garnered throughout the Covid crisis.”
- “You must be joking!!! I’ve had so much respect for you until this tweet. Trump is an embarrassment to the country. … Please delete your tweet and denounce his disgusting behavior.”
- “Are you serious?? I’m embarrassed you would say such a thing about what the president did last night. A total and utter disgrace.”