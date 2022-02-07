Debates set for March 28-29 ahead of Ohio primary in battle for governor, U.S. Senate

The debates come just a few weeks ahead of Ohio’s May 3 primary election.

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — It’s a big year for politics in Ohio as Gov. Mike DeWine seeks re-election along with a race for the U.S. Senate as Rob Portman retires.

The Ohio Debate Commission announced Monday morning that candidates have now been invited to debate next month at the Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center at Central State University in Wilberforce, which is located just outside of Xenia in Southwest Ohio. The Senate debate will be held March 28 with the gubernatorial debate set for March 29.

Officials say the specific format for the debates is in formation and moderators will be announced at a future date. Tickets will also be released at a later date.

“Central State University is honored, excited and fully committed to serve as host site for the state of Ohio primary debates, said Dr. Jack Thomas, Central State University President. “All planning is moving forward with the safety of our campus community, the candidates, campaign staff, members of the press and all other guests as the top priority.”

Organizers said the debates will be held in accordance with public health requirements, including socially distancing in the 1,000 seat theater.

“I cannot be more excited about this partnership between the Ohio Debate Commission and Central State University,” says Eddie Harrell, Jr., ODC Board Member and Regional VP of Radio One (Ohio Markets). “The leadership of CSU should be commended for stepping up to the plate to host debates for the US Senate seat and Governor’s office. The fact these debates will be held on the campus of an HBCU speaks volumes to the value of these institutions. Furthermore, this partnership illustrates ODC’s commitment to making sure all communities in Ohio are informed and engaged in the electoral process.”

CANDIDATES U.S. SENATE RACE

Republican

State Senator Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance.

Democrat

Attorney Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley.

CANDIDATES OHIO GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Republican

Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, Joe Blystone, a central Ohio farmer, former State Representative Ron Hood and former Congressman Jim Renacci.

Democrat

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.