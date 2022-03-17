LaRose: Ohio May 3 primary not slated to include state House and Senate races

The decision to postpone the primary election will have to be made by the Ohio General Assembly or a court order.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a letter issued Thursday night, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose advised that the 88 county boards of elections will not be able to include congressional maps on the ballots for this year’s May 3 primary election.

“I regret to inform you that as a result of last night’s decision by the Ohio Supreme court, and barring the immediate action of a federal court, our 88 county boards of elections can no longer include contests for the state House and state Senate in the May 3, 2022 primary election,” LaRose wrote in the letter addressed to the Ohio Legislature and Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio Secretary of State added that it’s not logistically possible to include district-specific legislative races on the ballots without federal court intervention allowing the boards to proceed as scheduled.

However, preparations will continue for a primary election that include statewide, congressional and local contests. The decision to postpone the primary election will have to be made by the Ohio General Assembly or a court order.

LaRose's letter comes after the Supreme Court of Ohio rejected a third set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that Republicans insisted reflect the state’s partisan breakdown.

In the 4-3 ruling, the court found the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission’s latest maps again failed to pass constitutional muster. No Democrats have supported any of the three plans, and commission member Republican Auditor Keith Faber joined Democrats in opposing the third plan.

The panel was ordered to reconvene and to submit a set of legal maps to LaRose, the state’s elections chief and a member of the commission, by March 28. The plan must be filed with the court by March 29.

The plan, outlining Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts, remains subject to objections and another court review.

PRIMARY ELECTION – The primary election is May 3. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is April 5.

GENERAL ELECTION – The general election is Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11