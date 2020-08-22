Officials release new details on first Presidential debate set to take place in Cleveland

Officials are expected to announced the moderator early next month.

CLEVELAND — We now know more information about the first Presidential debate set to take place here in Cleveland next month.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Case Western Reserve University.

The debate will be 90 minutes long, airing from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will consist of six 15 minute segments.

The debate will be moderated by a single person. Officials are expected to announced the moderator early next month.

This year’s debate will mark Case Western Reserve’s second time hosting a debate. In 2004, the university hosted the Vice Presidential debate between Dick Cheney and John Edwards in the Veale Convocation Recreation and Athletic Center. About 43.6 million people watched that event. Viewing projections for this year’s debate exceed 100 million.