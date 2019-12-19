TOLEDO, Ohio — Following Wednesday night's historic impeachment vote, more questions remain about what the Senate will do and how it will impact elections.

There's still no timeline for how long the process will last. It all depends on how long the house holds on to the Articles of Impeachment.

As far how this could impact elections, University of Toledo professor Dr. Sam Nelson said it will likely energize both Democrats and Republicans.

"Supporters of the president are getting a lot of things that will get them to go out and vote, go out and defend the president in the polling booth. Obviously, Democrats who oppose the president they're being mobilized here in opposition to the president," Nelson said.

Wednesday's hearing went as expected, according to Nelson, with hours of debate followed by the vote.

"It's one minute, one and a half minute statements, everyone gets to speak to their constituents this way, but it's not a lot of new stuff, it's not new information," Nelson said.

For northwest Ohioans, the process has been both fascinating and uneventful.

"There's been a lot of repetition because I don't believe there's a lot of things to say about it. I think his actions were pretty clear," northwest Ohio resident Sean Taitala said.

"It's boring and Kabuki theater because we know what the outcome is going to be," resident Raymond Stump said.

Some just want it to be over, saying with an obvious ending, it doesn't make sense to take up all this time.

"If there was any there there, but this is just a big nothing hamburger, a nothing burger," Stump said.

Some said that they believe this is unlikely to have results, but it's important to go through impeachment from a historical standpoint.

"I think there are many ways an impeachment can occur, and this was just one of them," Taitala said.

For Dr. Nelson, only time will tell the true impact.

"The impeachment itself goes into the history books. It's done, it's not an investigation anymore, it's not allegations, it's a thing Congress has voted on," Nelson said.

