x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Nov. 2 southeast Michigan general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot

Monroe mayoral and city council races take center stage.

WTOL Newsroom

Play Video

Close Video

The Nov. 2 general election is just weeks away and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of all ballot issues and contested races in southeastern Michigan's Monroe and Lenawee counties.

You can vote early with an absentee ballot at your local election clerk’s office during the 40 days prior to the election. You can look up your clerk's office and polling location here.

You can view sample ballots based on location here.

RELATED: Nov. 2 northwest Ohio general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot

RELATED: WTOL 11 hosts live Toledo mayoral candidate debate Oct. 26

LENAWEE COUNTY LENAWEE CO. RACES AND ISSUES

LENAWEE COUNTY

Adrian mayor

  • Will Garcia
  • Angela Sword Heath

Morenci City Council - elect 3

  • Ronald Apger
  • Chip Connin
  • Sandra Emmons
  • Kandice Jarrell
  • Dave Lonis
  • Jennifer O'Brien

Tecumseh City Council - elect 3

  • Gary Naugle
  • Vicki Riddle
  • Austin See
  • Bill Swift

Raisin Township

  • Road millage proposal

Raisin Township

  • Fire millage renewal

Columbia Schools

  • Sinking fund millage proposal

MONROE COUNTY MONROE CO. RACES AND ISSUES

Credit: TaTiana Cash/WTOL 11

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe mayor

  • Robert Clark
  • Devan Rucker
  • Charles Toles

Monroe City Council - Precinct 1

  • Michelle Paled
  • Paula Whitman

Monroe City Council - Precinct 2

  • John Iacoangeli
  • Debra Staelgraeve
  • Tammy VanRiper

Monroe City Council - Precinct 5

  • Brian Lamour
  • Gloria Rafko
  • Milan mayor
  • Douglas Gilson
  • Edward Kolar

Milan City Council - elect 3

  • Matthew Belford
  • Clifford Franklin
  • Sean Jenkins
  • Joshua Kofflin
  • Christian Thompson
  • Shannon Dare Wayne

Petersburg City Council - elect 3

  • Dawn Cilley
  • Paul Galoner
  • Kevin Richards
  • Joanne Tollison
  • Timothy Trout II

Dundee Schools

  • Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 18 mills; 10 years.

Huron Schools

  • Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 18 mills; 10 years.

Ida Schools

  • Bond issue; Building renovations; 4.7 mills; Maximum of 30 years.