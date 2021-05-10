Nov. 2 southeast Michigan general election guide: See the issues and candidates on your ballot
Monroe mayoral and city council races take center stage.
The Nov. 2 general election is just weeks away and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of all ballot issues and contested races in southeastern Michigan's Monroe and Lenawee counties.
You can vote early with an absentee ballot at your local election clerk’s office during the 40 days prior to the election. You can look up your clerk's office and polling location here.
You can view sample ballots based on location here.
LENAWEE COUNTY: LENAWEE CO. RACES AND ISSUES
LENAWEE COUNTY
Adrian mayor
- Will Garcia
- Angela Sword Heath
Morenci City Council - elect 3
- Ronald Apger
- Chip Connin
- Sandra Emmons
- Kandice Jarrell
- Dave Lonis
- Jennifer O'Brien
Tecumseh City Council - elect 3
- Gary Naugle
- Vicki Riddle
- Austin See
- Bill Swift
Raisin Township
- Road millage proposal
Raisin Township
- Fire millage renewal
Columbia Schools
- Sinking fund millage proposal
MONROE COUNTY: MONROE CO. RACES AND ISSUES
MONROE COUNTY
Monroe mayor
- Robert Clark
- Devan Rucker
- Charles Toles
Monroe City Council - Precinct 1
- Michelle Paled
- Paula Whitman
Monroe City Council - Precinct 2
- John Iacoangeli
- Debra Staelgraeve
- Tammy VanRiper
Monroe City Council - Precinct 5
- Brian Lamour
- Gloria Rafko
- Milan mayor
- Douglas Gilson
- Edward Kolar
Milan City Council - elect 3
- Matthew Belford
- Clifford Franklin
- Sean Jenkins
- Joshua Kofflin
- Christian Thompson
- Shannon Dare Wayne
Petersburg City Council - elect 3
- Dawn Cilley
- Paul Galoner
- Kevin Richards
- Joanne Tollison
- Timothy Trout II
Dundee Schools
- Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 18 mills; 10 years.
Huron Schools
- Tax levy renewal; Current expenses; 18 mills; 10 years.
Ida Schools
- Bond issue; Building renovations; 4.7 mills; Maximum of 30 years.