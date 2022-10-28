Northeast Ohio woman sentenced to 15 months in prison for involvement in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

Christine Priola, a former Cleveland schools employee, also received one year of supervised release and is being ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

WASHINGTON — The United States Attorney's Office announced that former Cleveland Metropolitan School District therapist Christine Priola was sentenced for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The hearing took place on Friday morning in Washington, D.C. in front of a federal judge. The Willoughby resident was sentenced to more than a year behind bars and one year of supervised release. She is also being ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Prior to Priola's sentencing, she wrote a 10-page letter to the U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan asking for a more lenient sentence.

Previously, on July 26, Priola pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Prior court documents showed the 50-year-old illegally entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol building with a large sign expressing her views, which she brought into the chamber. She was in the Senate chamber for about 10 minutes and inside the Capitol building for approximately 30 minutes.

Just one day after the incident on Jan. 6, 2021, Priola resigned from her position with CMSD.

