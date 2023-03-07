Michigan governor signs tax cut bill into law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law her Lowering MI Costs Plan that she says will reduce state taxes for working and retired Michiganders.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's governor signed into law Tuesday some of her administration's key priorities by cutting $1 billion in taxes.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate and other members of the state legislature to sign the Lowering MI Costs Plan into law.

One of those key priorities in the law centers around the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit that qualifies people of certain income levels. The increase quintuples the current credit, meaning if a person was eligible to take $150 off from being taxed through that EITC, which was the average in the state in 2019, they would now be eligible to have $750 of their income not taxed.

The second part of the law jumpstarts a 4-year phase-out of taxes on retirement income for both public and private pensions. The amount of money and those eligible based on their birth year would expand each tax year until 2026, when all retirees would be eligible and could deduct from having to pay taxes on social security benefits and up to almost $57,000 of pension income.

“Right now, families are facing the pinch and having tough conversations about how to make ends meet,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Today, I am proud to sign a $1 billion tax cut for seniors and working families. Getting this done will help people pay the bills, put food on the table, and afford essentials like groceries and school supplies. It will ensure seniors can keep more of what they’ve earned over a lifetime of hard work and put money back in the pockets of 700,000 working families. I will continue to work with our legislative partners to build on this progress, grow our economy, and lower costs for every Michigander.”

Some retiree advocates said even a phased-in approach will help their members.

"The relief that we’re getting right now will help our retirees immediately and it will continue to grow that relief over time which is incredible. Originally, they had it pulled immediately out from under them. That’s not right. So even a phased-in approach is exactly what retirees need to get themselves back on track," Paula Herbart, President of the Michigan Education Association said.

Previous hopes for $180 direct checks the governor had previously mentioned were dropped from the bill after it failed to get the two-thirds support it needed from the legislature to take immediate effect.

That phase-out of taxes on retirement income will start by applying to the 2023 tax year, so the earliest anyone will start to see that relief will be when paying taxes that are due in April 2024.

Some state Republican leadership are celebrating the tax cut but also calling out Whitmer's administration for not acting sooner.

“Gov. Whitmer vetoed my plan to provide Michiganders broad tax relief last year,” House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township said. “Between the automatic income tax rollback for everyone and the new law providing relief for seniors and working families, we are now finally passing the relief that could have been benefiting taxpayers already."

“Life will be more affordable for Michiganders thanks to tax relief secured by House Republicans,” Hall said. “We made tax savings our top priority to help the people of Michigan overcome the rising cost of living, and we’ve now secured two relief measures while protecting another tax cut from Gov. Whitmer’s misguided plot to shut it down and hike taxes. Although the governor and Democrats wanted to distribute relief to seniors based on how they earned their retirement income, Republicans advocated for all Michigan seniors and ensured that relief is fair for every retired Michigander."

